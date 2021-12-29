The Labyrinth's last update: v2.0.4

Notes

So first let me talk about my decision to move on from development on the game. In my previously pinned announcement I said I would stop making more content for the game and focus on bugfixes. As much as that hurt to do since I love creating new things for this game, I felt it was best since I needed to spend my time on both moving away from the Flash programming language and onto other projects. Now I have to move on from the game entirely.

It's alluring to spend my time tinkering with this game since I've been working on it for so long and how much I can let my creative freedom take over and expand on it. But with the full abandonment of Flash by pretty much every avenue I have to stop programming in this archaic language and move on.

The last (almost) 5 years have been amazing, the game started as a hobby project to see if I could make a fully realized project and it kept growing and evolving into what the game is now. I'm so incredibly proud of myself for sticking through with this and it gives me hope for future projects.

This announcement also unfortunately means that any remaining bugs the game has will very likely not be fixed. I've messed with the idea to make the code open source but I think the community is too small for that to be viable. Maybe in the future I'll reconsider and see if there's any hardcore old school Flash people out there that would love to tackle this game.

I'll still include this game in Steam sales and I'll still try my best to respond to community questions and discussions. There's a Discord group for my game that's accessible on the main menu when you launch the game. I hope to see you there!

Now, moving on to the update notes. I found a major issue with status effects and went to fix it, and I also ran into a couple other hanging problems that I forgot to address in earlier updates. So these are the final update notes, there's not a lot here but the status effect one is bigger than you might think!

Thank you all for your support and feedback. I really hope you got your money's and time's worth out of this game and I also hope you'll be there for my future projects <3

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug in the character selection screen where the stat allocation wasn't working properly if you had auto stat allocation set in the options

Fixed the Marauder's stat allocation working improperly, giving them less stats than they should receive

Fixed the Herbalist's Toxic Cloud not applying its effects if you didn't have the first upgrade bought

Fixed the Herbalist's Cleansing Balm not healing properly

Fixed a problem with the Endless Wanderer's Past Memories buff

Fixed an issue with spells that applied multiple status effects where the additional buffs/debuffs never activated their effects

Changes