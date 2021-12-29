 Skip to content

ScreamCap update for 29 December 2021

Our first update! (Build 12.28.21)

Share · View all patches · Build 7949393 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that one of our players found and reported (game froze when Edith appeared in the hotel). Thanks so much for your feedback and keep it coming!
  • Fixed a recurring smoke bomb graphic effect that should only happen once
  • Updated credits to include two of our early-stage developers - thanks for your help and great ideas Jasper and Isa, and thanks to Jack for your late-stage input
  • Added special thanks to the Naninovel crew: Elringus and idaot

