Project Wasteland update for 29 December 2021

1.158

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Updated all houses in Mythiclands(except Hermit and Master Blacksmith, they are due for an update at a later time)

Moved some loot around the houses to inside the houses.

Moved some shops into the new houses

Created Dynamic Shops out of the old Static Shops(Equipment Shop,Magical Goods Shop, Fireworks Shop)

Added permanent Bed Respawns in certain towns INNs

Reworked Sandstone City

Minor quest flow improvements

Mini Boss Buffs(These bosses now actually pose a threat)

Captain Cold Cap

Orc Chieftain

High Priest

Elder Ent

Corrupted Tome Guardian

Please remember to report any new found bugs using "/report [whatever you find]"

