Updated all houses in Mythiclands(except Hermit and Master Blacksmith, they are due for an update at a later time)
Moved some loot around the houses to inside the houses.
Moved some shops into the new houses
Created Dynamic Shops out of the old Static Shops(Equipment Shop,Magical Goods Shop, Fireworks Shop)
Added permanent Bed Respawns in certain towns INNs
Reworked Sandstone City
Minor quest flow improvements
Mini Boss Buffs(These bosses now actually pose a threat)
Captain Cold Cap
Orc Chieftain
High Priest
Elder Ent
Corrupted Tome Guardian
Please remember to report any new found bugs using "/report [whatever you find]"
Changed depots in server branch