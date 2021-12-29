Hotfix 1.1.2 is available now!

While we are working on a new major patch, we have decided to deliver a fix for one critical issue found today. A new patch will be shipped in upcoming days.

Here is the list of changes:

Fixed crash which would occur after loading a savefile. It was connected to "Slowdown" spell.

Please remember that updates do not force you to start new playthrough! You can load your savegames and continue.

If there is an update that requires you to start a new game, you will be able to continue playthrough on the previous version anyway.

There are no plans for such an update for now.