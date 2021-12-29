UPDATE 1.9.8

We are launching a new system of Battle Pass - BRAIN / PASS! The old system of time limited events is being replaced, and now everyone can receive exclusive rewards, including weapons, weapon skins, containers and the medal for the completion of the whole season!

🏢 Welcome to the hotel "Залiсся"!

The new building is located near the safe area. Keys to your personal apartment cant be purchased on the Market. We are offering rooms with different designs, where you can safely store your belongings.

On the warehouse, within the safe area, a new Garage can be found, where you can create a new items to be sold or to be installed in your apartment. Ammo boxes, boxes for weapons, fridges, and so on, could be created, provided that you have learned the blueprint.

Added seasonal event BRAIN/PASS

Added a system to buy and sell apartments

Added Garage within Warehouse on the Save ZOne

Added blueprints to create items

Added weapon А-762

Added weapon АЕК-999 "Барсук"

Added weapon ОЦ-14-1А

Added weapon Walther WA 2000

Added weapon CZ Scorpion Evo 3 S1

Added weapon Mateba 2006M

Added weapon Ithaca 37

Added weapon MTs-569

Added weapon Icicle

Added uniform Bedouin

Added uniform Shadow

Added uniform Crawler

Added uniform Sniper Wolf

Added uniform Alpine

Added uniform RFE

Added mask Snowman

🎁 Please copy this promo for 1 Standard, 1 Gold, 1 Lead, 1 Confiscate container, 10'000 RU and paste it into the activation field.

M37R-JGV2-CRZM