UPDATE 1.9.8

We are launching a new system of Battle Pass - BRAIN / PASS! The old system of time limited events is being replaced, and now everyone can receive exclusive rewards, including weapons, weapon skins, containers and the medal for the completion of the whole season!
🏢 Welcome to the hotel "Залiсся"!
The new building is located near the safe area. Keys to your personal apartment cant be purchased on the Market. We are offering rooms with different designs, where you can safely store your belongings.
On the warehouse, within the safe area, a new Garage can be found, where you can create a new items to be sold or to be installed in your apartment. Ammo boxes, boxes for weapons, fridges, and so on, could be created, provided that you have learned the blueprint.
Added seasonal event BRAIN/PASS
Added a system to buy and sell apartments
Added Garage within Warehouse on the Save ZOne
Added blueprints to create items
Added weapon А-762
Added weapon АЕК-999 "Барсук"
Added weapon ОЦ-14-1А
Added weapon Walther WA 2000
Added weapon CZ Scorpion Evo 3 S1
Added weapon Mateba 2006M
Added weapon Ithaca 37
Added weapon MTs-569
Added weapon Icicle
Added uniform Bedouin
Added uniform Shadow
Added uniform Crawler
Added uniform Sniper Wolf
Added uniform Alpine
Added uniform RFE
Added mask Snowman
🎁 Please copy this promo for 1 Standard, 1 Gold, 1 Lead, 1 Confiscate container, 10'000 RU and paste it into the activation field.
M37R-JGV2-CRZM
