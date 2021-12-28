Patch notes for v1.01.65

Features:
- I have completely changed the logic for directional digging while digging 3x3 blocks. The logic was created for 1x1 and never took 3x3 into consideration.
Bugs:
- I fixed a bug which resulted in your new heroic emblems being reset to zero every time you loaded your character.
- There have been crash reports associated with the Grim Scythe. I was unable to reproduce the crash but changed the code slightly to make it more protected. Hopefully it has fixed it.
- If you right-clicked on a crystal with an item in your cursor, it removed the item in your cursor and put the crystal there, but it is fixed.
- Both Belzor Bloodeye and It, the Prince of Annihilation had bugs associated with their extra eye appendages. It was the same bug though the Prince of Annihilation would disappear and be invulnerable. The bug has been fixed.
