 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Rogue Fable III update for 28 December 2021

Post Release Hot-Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7949141 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Will be logging hot-fixes here for the next few weeks as I deal with any remaining bugs, crashes or issues. If you find any new issues please let me know either here on Steam or on the Discord.

Hot-Fix 2.01:

  • Fixed victory achievements (derped out hard on this one and never even called the function on victory :P
  • Fixed a bug in the main menu where the random scrolling backgrounds would eventually go black.
  • Corrosive slimes now have a description of their weapon corroding attribute.
  • Added descriptions to runes.
  • Added descriptions to all unstable and slipper terrain.

Changed files in this update

Rogue Fable III Content Depot 956451
  • Loading history…
Rogue Fable III Mac Depot 956452
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.