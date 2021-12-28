Post Release Hot-Fixes

Will be logging hot-fixes here for the next few weeks as I deal with any remaining bugs, crashes or issues. If you find any new issues please let me know either here on Steam or on the Discord.
Hot-Fix 2.01:
- Fixed victory achievements (derped out hard on this one and never even called the function on victory :P
- Fixed a bug in the main menu where the random scrolling backgrounds would eventually go black.
- Corrosive slimes now have a description of their weapon corroding attribute.
- Added descriptions to runes.
- Added descriptions to all unstable and slipper terrain.
