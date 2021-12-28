 Skip to content

Survival Girls update for 28 December 2021

Patch Threeeeeeee

Patch Threeeeeeee

Build 7949086 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update I worked on some landscaping and I made the map work a little better, not perfect but closer. Use J to see map for now and M or escape for settings. I think when I eliminated the vehicles and all the inputs it made the map and menu appear at once. all better for now. I have made the game all Third person and adjusted the camera a little. ii feel it is a better feel and you can see your character. Also I have a few versions of survival girl so every few updates I will replace her, This week meet VIVIAN!! Sounds are coming, I have installed footsteps BUT... they come out three times !! so it sound like your in a pack of shuffling feet. need to add some code to make it all work right.. for today.... Good luck Survivors!

Changed files in this update

Survival Girls Content Depot 1827551
  • Loading history…
