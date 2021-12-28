In this update I worked on some landscaping and I made the map work a little better, not perfect but closer. Use J to see map for now and M or escape for settings. I think when I eliminated the vehicles and all the inputs it made the map and menu appear at once. all better for now. I have made the game all Third person and adjusted the camera a little. ii feel it is a better feel and you can see your character. Also I have a few versions of survival girl so every few updates I will replace her, This week meet VIVIAN!! Sounds are coming, I have installed footsteps BUT... they come out three times !! so it sound like your in a pack of shuffling feet. need to add some code to make it all work right.. for today.... Good luck Survivors!
Survival Girls update for 28 December 2021
Patch Threeeeeeee
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update