Noble Fates 0.22.0.56 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Hotfix Update #24
Tweak raid sizes
Tweak raider combat skills
Raise retreat thresholds slightly
Increase chance of early warning
Lower frequency
Story Teller
Decrease difficulty curve
Mortals
Halve rate of Max Health loss from aging
Pathing
Make sure climbing destinations are walkable
Make sure mantle destinations are walkable
Make sure jump destinations are walkable
Stuck Teleportation
Improve stuck Mortal Detection and Resolution
Arrows
Chance to immediately break when hitting terrain or props
Debris
Immediately decay debris that hits water
Building
Cancel invalid refuel commands
Cancel invalid repair commands```
Changed files in this update