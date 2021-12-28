 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Noble Fates update for 28 December 2021

Noble Fates 0.22.0.56 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Share · View all patches · Build 7949058 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix Update #24 


Tweak raid sizes  
Tweak raider combat skills  
Raise retreat thresholds slightly  
Increase chance of early warning  
Lower frequency  

Story Teller  
Decrease difficulty curve  

Mortals  
Halve rate of Max Health loss from aging  

Pathing  
Make sure climbing destinations are walkable  
Make sure mantle destinations are walkable  
Make sure jump destinations are walkable  

Stuck Teleportation  
Improve stuck Mortal Detection and Resolution

Arrows  
Chance to immediately break when hitting terrain or props  

Debris  
Immediately decay debris that hits water  

Building  
Cancel invalid refuel commands  
Cancel invalid repair commands```

Changed files in this update

Noble Fates Content Depot 1769421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.