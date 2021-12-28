Hi all, Swarmlake 2.8 is out to improve balance based on player feedback:

Increased time-based enemy spawn scaling by 20%

Decreased fire-rate increases to 1,000, 3,000 and 6,000 scores

Decreased distance of replacing bomb on spawn limit when far away from player by 20%

Readded avoider (orange) enemy intercepting the player (same as in 2.5)

Fixed spawning bombs too close to each other in rare cases

Removed bomb movement

Removed score-based bomb spawn limit/frequency

Moved slowmo from fire-rate increases to 10,000 score intervals

Reset leaderboard

Drastically reducing and now removing bomb movement encourages dynamic movement over endlessly moving in a circle which has previously been the strongest strategy since release. Recently the bomb spawn height variation has also been improved to require players to further adapt their pattern during play. The remaining changes aim to reintroduce the game speed and consistency based on player feedback.

Unfortunately the leaderboard also had to be reset. However the plan is that further updates will be less frequent to have a stable leaderboard.

Thank you