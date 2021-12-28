Update: v0.3.1

Hello,
This update is mostly about appeal system.
Residential and office building appeal system is improved.
Also appeal view mode has more information.
Now it is slightly easier to get higher residential buildings.
All details are below.
Thanks for your support!
Have fun!
Appeal view mode:
Changelog
Notable
- Ui; Improved appeal view mode.
- Ui; Background of view modes are dark now.
- Game; Simplified requirements of apartment buildings. They form regarding to only appeal now.
Other
- Ui; Changed workers status display. It shows numbers instead of the percentage.
- Ui; Added warning backgrounds to the resources and the workers status.
- Ui; Updated some hint messages.
- Ui; Updated job availability view mode. The buildings being constructed are not highlighted.
- Ui; Fixed that when there is a hint for resources, the stock bar border would also be highlighted.
- Game; Removed unused buildings view mode.
- Game; Reduced agricultural field's negative appeal.
- Game; Changed objective 8 requirements.
- Game; Changed agricultural fields appearance. No borders if the product seed is the same.
- Game; Improved production and stock indicators. When stock is full, the indicator arrow was misleading in some cases.
- Platform; Changed the save game version.
