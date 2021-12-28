 Skip to content

Maritime Calling update for 28 December 2021

Patch 0.7.2

Patch 0.7.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new skills to captain's skill tree and updated old ones
  • Rebalanced ship's movement and turn speeds
  • Added more information to ship's stats tooltips explaining how they are calculated
  • Updated sailors classes and specializations
  • You can now see sailors stats when you select group for expeditions
  • Sailors now lose equipped items when they die or get incapacitated in encounters
  • Encounters are a little bit more demanding now (preparation-wise)
  • Increased encounters counter-bugs stability
  • Added hotkey for opening rations and you can now close it by pressing Esc (the same as with other windows)
  • Fixed bug with sailors not gaining experience while working at the ship
  • Fixed bug with healed sailor not willing to do any more work on the ship
  • Fixed bug causing freeze when you gained empire's fury in island encounters

Changed files in this update

