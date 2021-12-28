- Added new skills to captain's skill tree and updated old ones
- Rebalanced ship's movement and turn speeds
- Added more information to ship's stats tooltips explaining how they are calculated
- Updated sailors classes and specializations
- You can now see sailors stats when you select group for expeditions
- Sailors now lose equipped items when they die or get incapacitated in encounters
- Encounters are a little bit more demanding now (preparation-wise)
- Increased encounters counter-bugs stability
- Added hotkey for opening rations and you can now close it by pressing Esc (the same as with other windows)
- Fixed bug with sailors not gaining experience while working at the ship
- Fixed bug with healed sailor not willing to do any more work on the ship
- Fixed bug causing freeze when you gained empire's fury in island encounters
Maritime Calling update for 28 December 2021
Patch 0.7.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
