Update 1.1.692

Now that most of you have finished unpacking your Christmas gifts, we thought it would be a good time for a juicy update for all you killers out there. Like the previous ones, this one has quite a lot of fixes, but we also added a couple of ways for the killer to do their objective. And anyone joining a lobby this holiday will unlock a Santa hat.

Added beartrap that can be placed out in whatever devious place you can think of. It does a little bit of damage, but it also leaves the target pinned in place until another player (hopefully not the killer) comes and sets them free.

Items on the ground near you are now shown in a container, making it easier to select the items you want.

It is now possible to extinguish the flames in the fireplace. But why would anyone do that, that would make the cabin freezing cold again ;)

It is now possible to fish in any of the rivers and lakes, and we have also fixed a lot of fishing issues.

Dead players now have ragdoll simulation to stop them from blocking chokepoints and for some fun situations. A backpack spawns at the place the player died with their possessions.

Added custom mouse cursors to better match the style of the game

Fixed issue with getting wrong hair when changing avatars and hats in the lobby

Fixed bug that sometimes made it impossible to vote and that could cause you to not get back the control of the character after a vote.

Improved dart so it looks more natural when you throw it

Improved punching so it alternates between left and right punch, and feels more satisfying.

Join a lobby game (either private or public) to unlock the Santa hat).

Added screen with instructions on how the gameplay elements work in the main menu.

Added sleep music

Fixed so inside ambiances does not play on the roof of the cabin

In early access before we have built up a big player base, we want to give you the fixes ASAP. This means that sometimes our fixes might cause new issues, or not be fixed for all users. Please bear with us, and be sure to let us know.