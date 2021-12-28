 Skip to content

Alpha Shark update for 28 December 2021

Small patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added "Invert Y" mouse / controller y-axis invert setting

Changed files in this update

Alpha Shark Content Depot 1806401
  • Loading history…
