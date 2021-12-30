Farm Manager 2021 - Patch 1.1.472

Dear Players,
Below you will find the changelog:
New feature - second production line
You can increase the productivity of your buildings by adding a second production line. The upgrade can be found in the building window and its price depends on the cost of the building. Note that some of the buildings are not upgradeable.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug that locked the camera after buying a new land
- Fixed several bugs related to how the employees transported the goods between the buildings
- Fixed minor UI bugs
Changed files in this update