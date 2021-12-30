 Skip to content

Farm Manager 2021 update for 30 December 2021

Farm Manager 2021 - Patch 1.1.472

New feature - second production line

You can increase the productivity of your buildings by adding a second production line. The upgrade can be found in the building window and its price depends on the cost of the building. Note that some of the buildings are not upgradeable.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that locked the camera after buying a new land
  • Fixed several bugs related to how the employees transported the goods between the buildings
  • Fixed minor UI bugs

