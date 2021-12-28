The January update of Outpost is now available. As a reminder, this game is in a very early stage of development. It has been released at an early stage so that players can see the progress of development and so that I can gather feedback as soon as possible.
Changes in this version:
- Added a welcome message
- Fixed rendering errors when resizing the window
- The player now starts the game at sunrise
- Added "The Egg" (placeholder name) that follows you around
- Added "flux" (placeholder name) a resource that will be mineable in future versions
- Improved terrain lighting
- Fixed an occasional bug where the camera would begin to tilt sideways after a while
- Improved player movement feel
Plans for next month's update:
- Create a system for resource gathering/mining and some resources to be gathered.
- Populate the world with resources. "Flux" is the first such resource.
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update