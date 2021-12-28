 Skip to content

Outpost update for 28 December 2021

January update

January update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The January update of Outpost is now available. As a reminder, this game is in a very early stage of development. It has been released at an early stage so that players can see the progress of development and so that I can gather feedback as soon as possible.

Changes in this version:

  • Added a welcome message
  • Fixed rendering errors when resizing the window
  • The player now starts the game at sunrise
  • Added "The Egg" (placeholder name) that follows you around
  • Added "flux" (placeholder name) a resource that will be mineable in future versions
  • Improved terrain lighting
  • Fixed an occasional bug where the camera would begin to tilt sideways after a while
  • Improved player movement feel

Plans for next month's update:

  • Create a system for resource gathering/mining and some resources to be gathered.
  • Populate the world with resources. "Flux" is the first such resource.

Thanks for playing!

