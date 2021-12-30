HIDEAWAY is out !

Happy New Year!
Join us in brand new scary winter horror co-op game and survive together!
Spend the night in a winter Cabin with your friends and experience a scary winter folktale firsthand!
Don't mind the angry hairy thing roaming outside though,
otherwise you might get frostbite!
NEW VISUAL UPGRADE TO CELEBRATE NEW YEAR and EARLY ACCESS RELEASE:
- Lit Snowflakes
Snowflakes now gather light by the environment, they will shine orange/yellow near fires & candles and they will reflect bright white light inside your flashlight's range!
PREVIOUS LATEST GAMEPLAY FEATURES & UPDATES:
- Cold Exposure
Staying outside the Cabin for a certain time will put you in "cold" state.
In this state you will be slightly slowed down and your vision will be blurred slightly.
New related Achievement: Stay in "Cold Exposure" state for 10/20/30 minutes outside Cabin to unlock three new achievements!
- Frostbitten State
"Legend tells a story of a [i]Beast that is so cold hearthed, when it touches anyone, they will be "frostbitten" and freeze right in that moment."[/i]
With this new challenge, if you ever get caught by the Cryptid, you will then become "frostbitten", -an advanced version of the cold state- you will be slowed down considerably, your movement will become wobbly and your vision will blur considerably.
You have to find shelter or a near heat source to warm up immediately.
- Early Access release (30 Dec 21)
- Community guidelines and tutorials
- New map: Country House (In progress)
- New playable characters (In progress)
- New Cryptids (TBA)
- New Achievements (TBA)
- New Environmental hazards and gameplay mechanics (In progress)
- Steam Trading Cards (TBA)
- Performance optimizations (Constant)
- Bug fixes (Constant)
*HIDEAWAY is a co-op horror game about 4 friends who are stuck in a winter Cabin, for more about the game click the image below to join the new Discord server and Wishlist/Follow the game on Steam Store