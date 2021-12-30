 Skip to content

HIDEAWAY update for 30 December 2021

HIDEAWAY is out !

HIDEAWAY update for 30 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year!

Join us in brand new scary winter horror co-op game and survive together!

Spend the night in a winter Cabin with your friends and experience a scary winter folktale firsthand!

Don't mind the angry hairy thing roaming outside though,

otherwise you might get frostbite!

NEW VISUAL UPGRADE TO CELEBRATE NEW YEAR and EARLY ACCESS RELEASE:

  • Lit Snowflakes

    Snowflakes now gather light by the environment, they will shine orange/yellow near fires & candles and they will reflect bright white light inside your flashlight's range!

-0-

PREVIOUS LATEST GAMEPLAY FEATURES & UPDATES:

  • Cold Exposure

    Staying outside the Cabin for a certain time will put you in "cold" state.

    In this state you will be slightly slowed down and your vision will be blurred slightly.

    New related Achievement: Stay in "Cold Exposure" state for 10/20/30 minutes outside Cabin to unlock three new achievements!
  • Frostbitten State

    "Legend tells a story of a [i]Beast that is so cold hearthed, when it touches anyone, they will be "frostbitten" and freeze right in that moment."[/i]

    With this new challenge, if you ever get caught by the Cryptid, you will then become "frostbitten", -an advanced version of the cold state- you will be slowed down considerably, your movement will become wobbly and your vision will blur considerably.

    You have to find shelter or a near heat source to warm up immediately.

  • Early Access release (30 Dec 21)
  • Community guidelines and tutorials
  • New map: Country House (In progress)
  • New playable characters (In progress)
  • New Cryptids (TBA)
  • New Achievements (TBA)
  • New Environmental hazards and gameplay mechanics (In progress)
  • Steam Trading Cards (TBA)
  • Performance optimizations (Constant)
  • Bug fixes (Constant)

*HIDEAWAY is a co-op horror game about 4 friends who are stuck in a winter Cabin, for more about the game click the image below to join the new Discord server and Wishlist/Follow the game on Steam Store

