HIDEAWAY is out !

Happy New Year!

Join us in brand new scary winter horror co-op game and survive together!

Spend the night in a winter Cabin with your friends and experience a scary winter folktale firsthand!

Don't mind the angry hairy thing roaming outside though,

otherwise you might get frostbite!

NEW VISUAL UPGRADE TO CELEBRATE NEW YEAR and EARLY ACCESS RELEASE:

Lit Snowflakes

Snowflakes now gather light by the environment, they will shine orange/yellow near fires & candles and they will reflect bright white light inside your flashlight's range!

-0-

Cold Exposure

Staying outside the Cabin for a certain time will put you in "cold" state .

In this state you will be slightly slowed down and your vision will be blurred slightly.

New related Achievement: Stay in "Cold Exposure" state for 10/20/30 minutes outside Cabin to unlock three new achievements!

"Legend tells a story of a [i]Beast that is so cold hearthed, when it touches anyone, they will be "frostbitten" and freeze right in that moment."[/i]

With this new challenge, if you ever get caught by the Cryptid, you will then become "frostbitten", -an advanced version of the cold state- you will be slowed down considerably, your movement will become wobbly and your vision will blur considerably.

You have to find shelter or a near heat source to warm up immediately.



Early Access release (30 Dec 21)

(30 Dec 21) Community guidelines and tutorials

New map: Country House (In progress)

(In progress) New playable characters (In progress)

New Cryptids (TBA)

(TBA) New Achievements (TBA)

(TBA) New Environmental hazards and gameplay mechanics (In progress)

(In progress) Steam Trading Cards (TBA)

Performance optimizations (Constant)

Bug fixes (Constant)

