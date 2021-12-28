v0.21.16 - Feedback changes and fixes

It has been over a week since the release of v0.21, and since I have been throwing out smaller hotfixes to address some of the issues that popped up. Sometimes smaller hotfixes aren't enough, and a new version is needed for servers and clients to not get confused with each other, which is why this update has a new version number.

A huge welcome and thank you to all the new players who have picked up and been playing Necesse during the holidays. It's super motivating to hear your enthusiasm and feedback! ❤

I have been looking at your feedback submitted from inside the game, on the Steam boards and Discord. Even though I may not answer every post or comment, I do read all of them. The feedback helps a ton, and lets me know what you are looking for in the game. So keep giving it!

One of the changes in this update is the addition of a raid frequency world setting. Some of you simply wanted to chill and not have to deal with raids, which is now possible if you change it to "never" from the settings menu while in a world or when creating a new world.

In the future, you can of course expect regular updates like there have been through Early Access before. Everything from new features, updates and reworks to existing features, polish, and more content throughout the progression. In particular, I have a ton of plans for expansions to the settlement system. So stay tuned!

Thank you, and happy New Year to all of you! 🥳🎉

0.21.16 changelog

Added raid frequency world setting.

Reduced the drop rate of seasonal hats, like the Christmas hat.

Fixed mage enchanting sometimes dropping ghost of item.

Fixed some Mac launch issues (likely not all).

Fixed rare crashes when loading a level in the wrong order.

And a bunch of other smaller fixes.