0.3.0 Release note

The following features and improvements have been implemented in version 0.3.0.

News:

✔️New odora system / hunting view:

The odora system is activated by pressing the H key (default key), or its icon at the bottom right of the screen.

When the hunting view is active, odor particles appear. Their color is associated with the animal they represent.

As you approach one of the odor particles, you will see which animal it corresponds to and how long it has been since that animal has been there.

To hunt a particular animal, you only need to follow the path of the odor particles associated with it. Be careful, several animals of this type may be present, so be sure to watch when the animal had passed by to check the correspondence between all the particles.

✔️Added two new types of boar (female, baby) and overhauled male boar statistics.

✔️Added player footprints.

✔️Added the quest to increase at least one of the player's babies to level 10.

✔️Added hints during loading screens

Improvements:

✔️Player's offspring rework :

Player's baby hunger bar drops much less quickly.

When the player's babies' hunger reaches 0, their health begins to decline until they die if they are not fed.

Added colliders for player babies.

Modification of the player's baby experience depending on his level: at level 1, the experience bar is only 20 points and this increases by 20 points with each level gained. (Previously, the experience bar was 100 points regardless of level.)

Each piece of meat given to babies now grants 20 experience points.

Fixed cases where player's babies would not eat despite having a piece of meat placed next to them.

✔️The options are back in the main menu.

✔️The quest panel title has been added.

✔️The transition between day and night has been significantly improved and is slower. This transition is also carried out at sky level.

✔️Improved artificial intelligence of animals to better avoid obstacles (including rocks).

✔️Game optimization and performance improvement.

✔️Improved autosave when player feeds babies.

✔️Alignment of buttons (den, hunting view, quests, finding babies, skills) and their label.

✔️The mouse remains visible when the player clicks "respawn".

✔️Improved the physics of pieces of meat.

✔️Improved all colliders (water, animal corpses, meat, dens, partners, player babies, ...), and therefore the display of associated user interfaces.

✔️When choosing a new hotkey, the player can now choose any of their mouse buttons.

Corrections:

✔️Fixed translation of camera sensitivity setting.

✔️Fixed translation of quest button

✔️Fixed the amount of experience required for the player at level 1 which gets back to 40 points instead of 20 points when logging back to the game.

✔️Fixed case where player level 2 or above could no longer roar after logging back to the game.

✔️Correction of the text for eating, drinking, taking or droping off something, according to the current shortcuts (and no longer the default one).