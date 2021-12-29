The Crackpet Show - Hotfix 0.7.13

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

Thanks to your much appreciated and detailed feedback, we can continue tweaking and improving The Crackpet Show! Today we have a brand new hotfix for some of the issues you shared with us since launch.

v0.7.13 changelog:

Lava Bullets and Poison Area performance optimized

Fix for situations where enemies may occasionally be stuck behind the exit tiles

"My Turret" now properly inherit player weapon fire rate

Arrows in the key bindings configuration screen are now clickable

Fix for two-line texts in some item unlock notifications

Fix for occasional stuck at the episode summary screen

Fixes for other minor error reports

Just before Christmas, we’ve released the first content update, with the brand new character - Evil Goat and a new perk, a new special item, Ugly Christmas Sweater for Mr. Parrot, so make sure to check it out!

Now we are focused on tweaking the difficulty curve for the first few episodes (to make them more challenging and in line with the rest of the game), and testing the first January content update with the first episode of Season 3!

