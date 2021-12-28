Finished Capture Animations and Improved Battle Messages! - 12-29-21

ADDED - Awesome new capture animations and better battle intro messages

ADDED - Ability to skip trainer intro by pressing a key

ALTER - Adjusted nearly all items sprites positioning and added outlines

ALTER - Fixed and adjusted some sound effects, much better!!

ALTER - Changed Battle UI slightly and fixed some visuals errors

ALTER - Updated holographic sign posts animations (+ Boat sign)

ALTER - Made some minor map adjustments in preparation for WIP features

FIXED - Ability to access moves when trainer intro is happening

Notes: Next update with be a big one but it may take a while~ I have a lot of things I've been working on that will finally ready to play soon. Please look forward to it!