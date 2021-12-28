 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fear Therapy update for 28 December 2021

PATCH NOTES

Share · View all patches · Build 7948710 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys!

Sorry for the constant updates. We are trying to fix every bug in the game so we are doing it as soon as possible. If you can't join lobbies, please update the game and try again.

Changed files in this update

Ritual Content Depot 1695841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.