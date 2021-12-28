-Fixed NPC boat movement and minimap icons

v0.2.29
-Fixed rare init bug on contraptions when the player moves too quickly to a new island. Likely only possible in debug scenarios though.
-Fixed minimap icons so they show up correctly based on ocean/island setup
-Fixed NPC boats so they are not stuck in place
Breakwaters update for 28 December 2021
Patchnotes via Steam Community
