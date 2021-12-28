 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 28 December 2021

-Fixed NPC boat movement and minimap icons

Build 7948702

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.2.29

-Fixed rare init bug on contraptions when the player moves too quickly to a new island. Likely only possible in debug scenarios though.

-Fixed minimap icons so they show up correctly based on ocean/island setup

-Fixed NPC boats so they are not stuck in place

