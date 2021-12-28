 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 28 December 2021

BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.5.122: Control Remapping Available

Share · View all patches · Build 7948506 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

  • New Major Features:

    • Add ability to remap controls. Controls can be remapped per device type and will be stored as machine-specific configuration.

  • Improvements:

    • Re-implemented Options screen/window using new bloom-enabled UI style.
    • Options screen is controller-navigable.
    • Default keyboard control mappings have been improved (Thanks to my Keyboardista cybernetsurfer7 for the suggestions).

  • Bugfixes:

    • Fix discrepancy in apparent sizes of asteroids vs. dice (Thanks DopamineKata for the report).
    • Fix error in tip regarding number of achievements needed for a prestige point.

Changed depots in bleedingedge branch

View more data in app history for build 7948506
Base App Content Depot 1805961
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.