Loco update for 28 December 2021

Rail building improvments + Fixes +

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tweeked Rail smoothing to eliminate a small kink between meshes when building smooth corners.
  • Reversed default Snap rotation when building rails
  • Improved Hitch Detection and Syncing of hitches.
  • Full pass on Hitch joint distances (more overhang requires more distnce on the link, if a long and short overhang loco connect the joint length is averaged)
  • Vehicle rail wheels have been deactivated due to problems with syncing (time zones make it a problem to do propper testing with the other dev but it will get fixed)
  • Possible Fix for Failing to create a server when trying to hoast a steam game
  • Deactivated Development mode

