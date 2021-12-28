- Tweeked Rail smoothing to eliminate a small kink between meshes when building smooth corners.
- Reversed default Snap rotation when building rails
- Improved Hitch Detection and Syncing of hitches.
- Full pass on Hitch joint distances (more overhang requires more distnce on the link, if a long and short overhang loco connect the joint length is averaged)
- Vehicle rail wheels have been deactivated due to problems with syncing (time zones make it a problem to do propper testing with the other dev but it will get fixed)
- Possible Fix for Failing to create a server when trying to hoast a steam game
- Deactivated Development mode
Loco update for 28 December 2021
Rail building improvments + Fixes +
