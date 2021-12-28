Noble Fates 0.23.0.55 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Hotfix Update #23
Fix for visitors stock trying to leave
Raids
Fix for raiders idling around downed animals if no targets are in range
Make raiders prefer humanoids over animals```
Changed files in this update