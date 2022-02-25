 Skip to content

Urban Tale update for 25 February 2022

Rising Mist - OUT NOW!

Hi together,

We're excited to let you know that our Friends at WASD Games have just released, Rising Mist!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1514610/Rising_Mist/

**

Occoterra awaits you!

**

The balance between light and darkness in the land of Occoterra is upset and Eshudell’s last rebels are brutally defeated. And where the light perishes, evil intensifies and grows ever so rapidly. The world awaits the rise of a hero who will take the fate of magical forces into his own hands and without hesitation embark on a thorny journey for a brighter future.

In this fantasy game, you play the role of a heroic rebel. You embark on a journey from city to city in which you search for your allies, gradually revealing the forgotten struggle of the last standing Eshugards and discovering the power of repressed magic that is only mastered by few.



Thanks for checking it out!

