 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

EQDRIVE.IO update for 28 December 2021

Performance Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7948387 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We were planning to add 5 more vehicles to the game this week but found that

we had to do a lot of work for optimizing the runtime code.

Now there is no chance to run out of memory or cpu when you switch scenes multiple times in the game.

Additionally I fixed a few missing things on 10 vehicles added last week

and made some more improvements on engine and transmissions.

We hope more players for our game in the new year and wishing happy new year to everyone.

Realityocean Games

Changed files in this update

EQDRIVE.IO Content Depot 1658481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.