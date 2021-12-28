Performance Update

We were planning to add 5 more vehicles to the game this week but found that
we had to do a lot of work for optimizing the runtime code.
Now there is no chance to run out of memory or cpu when you switch scenes multiple times in the game.
Additionally I fixed a few missing things on 10 vehicles added last week
and made some more improvements on engine and transmissions.
We hope more players for our game in the new year and wishing happy new year to everyone.
Realityocean Games
Changed files in this update