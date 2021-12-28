Patch 0.82a has been pushed, patch notes below
==Skills/Talents===
- Channeling skills will now have to be channeled for 1 second for the first tick to take effect
- Reworked Convocation slightly
- Reworked Vitalized Flow
==QoL===
- The UI now displays shielded value
- Added ability to bind multiple keys to skills
- Skill and Talent hover tooltip now will have a lot more info
==Bug Fixes===
- Fixed an improved various of texts/copies
==Miscellaneous=
- Added SFX for channeled Rejuvenate
- Game text will now try to fallback to English when the localization is not found
