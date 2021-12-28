 Skip to content

Mini Healer update for 28 December 2021

Patch 0.82a

Patch 0.82a has been pushed, patch notes below

===Bosses====

===Artifacts/Crafting===

==Skills/Talents===

  • Channeling skills will now have to be channeled for 1 second for the first tick to take effect
  • Reworked Convocation slightly
  • Reworked Vitalized Flow

==QoL===

  • The UI now displays shielded value
  • Added ability to bind multiple keys to skills
  • Skill and Talent hover tooltip now will have a lot more info

==Bug Fixes===

  • Fixed an improved various of texts/copies

==Miscellaneous=

  • Added SFX for channeled Rejuvenate
  • Game text will now try to fallback to English when the localization is not found

===🗼 Airene Tower Related 🗼===

===Bosses====

===Scrolls/Blessings/Artifacts/Crafting===

===Talents/Skills===

==QoL===

==Bug Fixes===

==Miscellaneous=

