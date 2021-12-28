Onirism "End of the Year" Update !

Share · View all patches · Build 7948339 · Last edited 28 December 2021 – 18:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone !

The end of the year update is here !

First of all we have a japanese New Year themed tales map for you !

Second of all, here is a (kinda late) Christmas gift !

The Toy Soldier outfit is available for free in the Chroma Falls village, under the christmas tree !

Congratulations to Goontoon for winning the costume design contest !

And Big thanks to Argrim, Beach Glass, Goon Toon, Jaws, Jin Sawara, K McRugen, Oniri Studio and Tropnulspiroux for their participation !

And as usual we fixed many little bugs, including an infinite loading issue

Happy Holidays !