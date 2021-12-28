Onirism "End of the Year" Update !

Hi everyone !
The end of the year update is here !
First of all we have a japanese New Year themed tales map for you !
Second of all, here is a (kinda late) Christmas gift !
The Toy Soldier outfit is available for free in the Chroma Falls village, under the christmas tree !
Congratulations to Goontoon for winning the costume design contest !
And Big thanks to Argrim, Beach Glass, Goon Toon, Jaws, Jin Sawara, K McRugen, Oniri Studio and Tropnulspiroux for their participation !
And as usual we fixed many little bugs, including an infinite loading issue
Happy Holidays !
Changed files in this update