v1.0.5 is Live!

Christmas theme reverted. Update 1.0.5 is live.
Minor bug fixes and adjustments.
Changelog:
- Christmas theme reverted - Still accessible from Dec-Feb (in-game)
- Fixed a bug that didn't allow picking up objects that were located behind a wall.
- Seed planting control has been improved.
- Difficulty is slightly increased and starting money lowered in Island Scenario.
- Fixed bug that showed Staff history +0 figure.
- Island Scenario last events missing text fixed.
- Performance improvement in heavy UI scenes.
- Hover on no longer closes Help Menu.
- Typo in achievements fixed.
- Updated and optimized TAA.
- Decal performance optimization.
- Removed outdated screen space shadows that were no longer contributing to visuals.
- Internal engine update.
