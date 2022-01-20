 Skip to content

Urban Tale update for 20 January 2022

v1.0.5 is Live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Christmas theme reverted. Update 1.0.5 is live.

Minor bug fixes and adjustments.

Changelog:

  • Christmas theme reverted - Still accessible from Dec-Feb (in-game)
  • Fixed a bug that didn't allow picking up objects that were located behind a wall.
  • Seed planting control has been improved.
  • Difficulty is slightly increased and starting money lowered in Island Scenario.
  • Fixed bug that showed Staff history +0 figure.
  • Island Scenario last events missing text fixed.
  • Performance improvement in heavy UI scenes.
  • Hover on no longer closes Help Menu.
  • Typo in achievements fixed.
  • Updated and optimized TAA.
  • Decal performance optimization.
  • Removed outdated screen space shadows that were no longer contributing to visuals.
  • Internal engine update.

