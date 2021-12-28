 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Solargene Playtest update for 28 December 2021

0.7.4

Share · View all patches · Build 7948125 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.7.4 (playtest)

  • search for stuck characters and move them to the starting position
  • it is forbidden to delete blocks when characters are inside them
  • it is forbidden to build on the starting point of the appearance of characters (landing pad)
  • display of energy consumption in the room panel
  • the Battery charge indicator has been replaced with the provision of daily needs of the colony
  • moving the camera with the wasd arrows along the horizontal plane in the colony and the solar system
  • acceleration wasd movement when shift is clamped
  • do not hire biotechnologists if she has not researched synthetic meat

Changed files in this update

Solargene Playtest Content Depot 1794941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.