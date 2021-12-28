0.7.4 (playtest)
- search for stuck characters and move them to the starting position
- it is forbidden to delete blocks when characters are inside them
- it is forbidden to build on the starting point of the appearance of characters (landing pad)
- display of energy consumption in the room panel
- the Battery charge indicator has been replaced with the provision of daily needs of the colony
- moving the camera with the wasd arrows along the horizontal plane in the colony and the solar system
- acceleration wasd movement when shift is clamped
- do not hire biotechnologists if she has not researched synthetic meat
Changed files in this update