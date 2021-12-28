Rising Spire: Prelude 2.0 is here!

The star of the show - Storyline
Woten character arc added
- Atlas gets a visit from his old mentor; Lilith is happy to finally get to talk to someone worth her time; Woten gets to learn new things about the world.
Pike & Miles arc updated
- we adjusted the narrative so that Pike and Miles fit better into the events of the Prelude.
Lilith arc updated
- the Lady of the Forest gets to wrap up her part of the story and may even teach Atlas a new trick or two.
Cutscenes
- what kind of adventure RPG doesn’t have cutscenes? Definitely not the case for Rising Spire after this patch. This one goes out to all of you who like to eat while playing; you’re welcome.
Extras on the set
Map & Overworld
We chopped up a map
- The Cave of Ferus has its own patch of forest to try and contain the Corruption. It’s around the same area, but it’s definitely fancier and more Corrupt than you may remember.
My no-no square
- added safe spaces around campfires and in Lilith’s yard; that Strix random encounter at 5 HP will have nothing on you now!
Quarantine hobbies
- speaking of Lilith, her Ikea order finally arrived and she managed to set up her alchemy table on the Cabin’s second floor. Drink slowly, it’s cold.
More fireflies, more fish, sparklier water
- that’s the update. We added more fireflies. We added more fish. The water is more wavy. This patch, more is more.
Dialogue
Cool story, bro
- new story, new dialogue. Some old lines revisited. Lots of new ones added. We even had time to fix some typos.
Dear diary…
- Journal content update. Atlas will make sure to briefly take notes about his relationship with the other characters. We also revisited some of the old entries while we were prepping the new ones. You can say…he’s keeping tabs.
How to be relatable in 3 easy steps
- added custom dialogue portraits so the characters express emotion properly. No, Lilith is not smiling.
Technical
This is an FPS checkpoint, show me your FPS
- not worth going into details, but worth mentioning that we have optimized a bunch of visual assets for the game in order to increase / stabilize performance. Cave of Ferus included.
Extra extras
All around me are (non) familiar faces
- on your way to Pike and Miles’ camp, you might spot some fresh faces taking some fresh naps. That’s a future patch right there.
I can still teach you a trick or two
- crystals can be broken. I repeat: crystals can be broken! Another prelude to the next patch of the Prelude.
