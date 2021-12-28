Update, Version 20211227

English

#########Content###############

The second floor of Ardham Hotel is now fully accessible. (The new area has a mirror with a story unexplained yet.)



[Minesweeper] A'Ti may now allow you to customize the minesweeper mini-game's setting. You can customize the width and the height of the map. You can also customize how many mines are in the field.

[Minesweeper] However, he will not pay you for playing a customized mini-game.

[Minesweeper] Added an option to play again right after finishing a round.

[Minesweeper] Added an option to leave during map selection.

#########System################

Added a trick to allow mirror surface reflection. (It's totally fake. Implement a ray-tracing in RPG Maker XP will be an over-kill)

Added two data manager modules, one for enemy code generation, one for micro choices in stories so that no need to copy tons of code around anymore. It also makes things more readable.

Old enemy code will not be affected for now.

Added six previous micro-choices into the choice manager. (There are more. That's just the first batch for now.)

#########DEBUG#################

[Minesweeper]Fixed a bug that causes the result does not update correctly and may cause crashes in rare cases.

简体中文

#########Content###############

阿德汉姆旅店2楼此前封锁的区域现在可以进入。（有一面镜子，关于这面镜子的故事目前还未进一步展开。）

【扫雷】阿提现在会允许你玩自定义的扫雷。你可以设置地图的长宽以及地雷的数量。

【扫雷】但是阿提不会在你玩自定义扫雷的情况下付你工资。

【扫雷】加入了结束一局后立刻重开一局的选项。

【扫雷】在选择地图时加入了离开的选项。

#########System################

加入了一种实现镜面反射的幻术。（基本上是假的。在RMXP里实现ray-tracing会有点过火了。）

加入了两个数据管理模块，一个用于敌人代码生成，一个用于管理故事中的各种细微的选择。这样代码就不用到处复制了。并且增加了可读性。

已有的敌人角色代码暂时不会受到这个变动影响。

将游戏过程中此前存在的六处剧情中选择内容加入到了故事选择管理器中。（实际上还有更多的选择发生。第一批先输入这六个。）

#########DEBUG#################

【扫雷】修复了一个可能造成结果更新不正确的BUG，该BUG在某些情况下可能导致游戏崩溃。