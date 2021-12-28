BETA PATCH 1.3.3

======
1.3.3
Added more lights to various roads
Added vendors and guards to Arhain
Added a water mill to the starting town
Added a basic loading screen
Enabled the ladder, available from the ingame menus
Under active development
The player animation is not optimized when walking on stairs.
Ladder climbing is not added
AI enemy spawns are not optimized, since the region is under development
Player swimming is not optimized
Combat skills need to be extended
Loot needs to be extended
============
FEATURE LIST
Some features are not yet fully integrated.
Connectivity
Steam
Steam leaderboard
Steam savegames
Multiplayer (not enabled)
Player
Character creation
Crafting
Professions (mining, herbalism)
Multiplayer
Trading
Combat (Party shares experience when nearby)
AI occupation
Farmer
Fisher
Guard
Healer
Major
Miner
Monk
Quarry worker
Soldier
Trader
Woodchooper
Entities
Boar
Dogs
Wolf
Snakes
Environment
Dynamic weather
Day and night cycle
Factions
Humans
Elves
Dwarfs
Orcs
Goblins
