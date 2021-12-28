BETA PATCH 1.3.3

======

1.3.3

Added more lights to various roads

Added vendors and guards to Arhain

Added a water mill to the starting town

Added a basic loading screen

Enabled the ladder, available from the ingame menus

Under active development

The player animation is not optimized when walking on stairs.

Ladder climbing is not added

AI enemy spawns are not optimized, since the region is under development

Player swimming is not optimized

Combat skills need to be extended

Loot needs to be extended

============

FEATURE LIST

Some features are not yet fully integrated.

Connectivity

Steam

Steam leaderboard

Steam savegames

Multiplayer (not enabled)

Player

Character creation

Crafting

Professions (mining, herbalism)

Multiplayer

Trading

Combat (Party shares experience when nearby)

AI occupation

Farmer

Fisher

Guard

Healer

Major

Miner

Monk

Quarry worker

Soldier

Trader

Woodchooper

Entities

Boar

Dogs

Wolf

Snakes

Environment

Dynamic weather

Day and night cycle

Factions

Humans

Elves

Dwarfs

Orcs

Goblins