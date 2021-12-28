 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Princess & Conquest update for 28 December 2021

P&C HotFix: 281221

Share · View all patches · Build 7947893 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More fixes while we're optimizing the client and the resources it uses! ːcat3ː

https://twitter.com/TheTowerfag/status/1475804524984115204

Size: 387.7 KBs

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed leaving the Swirlies burning menu with some already placed on it causing pictures to remain on-screen

ːswirliesː Fixed wonky Rabbit Princess' rescuing during sieges and it is now consistently possible to move to the Garderie even after the Reign falls

ːswirliesː Removed debug message during Yako animations

Changed files in this update

Princess & Conquest Content Depot 1083881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.