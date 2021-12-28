P&C HotFix: 281221

More fixes while we're optimizing the client and the resources it uses! ːcat3ː
https://twitter.com/TheTowerfag/status/1475804524984115204
Size: 387.7 KBs
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed leaving the Swirlies burning menu with some already placed on it causing pictures to remain on-screen
ːswirliesː Fixed wonky Rabbit Princess' rescuing during sieges and it is now consistently possible to move to the Garderie even after the Reign falls
ːswirliesː Removed debug message during Yako animations
Changed files in this update