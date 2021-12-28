KOTOVOD Worker #45: Updated Drill Art, More Holiday Stuff & OPTIMIZATION

Greetings, engineers!

This year, crazy on so many levels, is coming to an end! But the work on establishing Catopia and building the Factory is far from being complete! We wish you many festive activities and restoration of your physical and emotional forces, to help you make the human-feline dream happen!

You are also encouraged to continue working on building Learning Factory these days. It only makes sense, since there has been a remarkable hardware upgrade (see below).

Hooray, engineer associates! Happy 2021! Yours,

KOTOVOD Science Team

Version 0.10.58 Released

Shoreline art;

Concrete Maker animated;

New art for Drills: copper and iron Drills now look visually different;

More Holiday art;

Advertising Cat Gate sometimes show ads to irrelevant customers. That does not cost extra money, since those customers never arrive to the Factory. The more is the Hype, the less error rate the Gate has, but it also starts working at a slower pace (you can correct that by researching new upgrade for that type of Gates). This first Advertising Game was slown down to prevent accidental burning of too much money on early stages of the game;

Cat House Maker now occupies 5*5 tiles;

OPTIMIZATION (yes, in caps); Especially for Storages; Deep Neural Networks work a bit slower as a result;

Save game optimization;

Bug fixes;

Copywriting fixes;

Updated visuals for credits;

Our special thanks go to our players, Da Hooman, Jiiniasu & Kryptonik, for helping us with testing!





Hey, let's discuss how you like all this stuff, shall we? Drop us a line:

And don't forget to follow Learning Factory on Steam to get the news about new updates as soon as they're out there



----------------------

How to Get More Involved



Going to Early Access is but the first step to glory (and eternal cat happiness). Wanna be part of what happens next? Head to this blog post and learn how to help make the game even more awesome!

Share Your Gameplay and Become Part of KOTOVOD History

Learning Factory needs your help! Record a 10 or more minutes of you playing the game, share a video using any way you see fit, write your name into Learning Factory credits and get a promo cat! Make history here