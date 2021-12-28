Another Winter 2021 Update!

Patch 4.0

Second part of our series of updates over the next few months targetted at making the game more fun and adding features! Here's what changed this time around :

Checkpoints ! Now when you lose, you can either choose to collect the ending badge or retry!

Small changes to the hitboxes of various in-game elements. Making it easier to quickly perform the tasks.

Two new achievements to unlock! One is related to the new retry system and the other is related to the credits!

Added a bunch of extra people to the credits, including YouTubers & Streamers who played the game!

Thank you all so much for playing our game and we look forward to seeing some of you, along with hopefully some new players, check out the stuff we have in store this winter season!

As always, feel free to reach us at our twitter or discord!