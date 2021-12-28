 Skip to content

Space Extra update for 28 December 2021

Grind up? Space Extra 0.2.3.

Added in player experience and player levels.

Made the first pillars for the players talent tree.

Changed the minion enemies health to 620 because of the power the player gains in the talent tree.

