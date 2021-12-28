Many new game profiles and a bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 7947635 · Last edited 28 December 2021 – 12:19:05 UTC by Wendy

We added 106 new profiles for 21 games and 6 headsets, updated 2 existing ones with support for Oculus and HP Reverb G2, and added screenshots of the game settings for many profiles (75 screenshots in total).

We also fixed an issue where recently created Steam libraries could not be found.

New profiles:

Ancient Dungeon (Vive, WMR, Oculus, Index, Cosmos, Reverb G2)

DMN7 (demo) (Vive, Oculus, Index, Cosmos, Reverb G2)

Dark Forest: Lost Story VR (Vive, Oculus, Index, Cosmos, Reverb G2)

Dragon Extinction VR (demo) (Vive, WMR, Oculus, Index, Cosmos, Reverb G2)

Grapple Tournament (Vive, WMR, Oculus, Index, Cosmos, Reverb G2)

Into the Darkness VR (demo) (Index)

Into the Radius VR (Vive, WMR, Oculus, Index, Cosmos, Reverb G2)

Killing Floor: Incursion (Oculus, Cosmos, Reverb G2)

Larcenauts (Vive, WMR, Index, Cosmos)

Lust for Darkness VR (Vive, WMR, Oculus, Index, Cosmos, Reverb G2)

Lust for Darkness VR: M Edition (Vive, WMR, Oculus, Index, Cosmos, Reverb G2)

Naau: The Lost Eye (Vive, WMR, Oculus, Index, Cosmos, Reverb G2)

Organ Quarter (Vive, WMR, Oculus, Index, Cosmos, Reverb G2)

Panther VR (Vive, Index)

Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul (Vive, Oculus, Index, Cosmos, Reverb G2)

Project Terminus VR (Vive, WMR, Oculus, Index, Cosmos, Reverb G2)

Sniper Elite VR (Vive, WMR, Oculus, Index, Cosmos, Reverb G2)

Sweet Surrender (Vive, WMR, Oculus, Index, Cosmos, Reverb G2)

The Exorcist: Legion VR (Vive, WMR, Oculus, Index, Cosmos, Reverb G2)

VHAIP (Vive, WMR, Oculus, Index, Cosmos, Reverb G2)

Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Tempestfall (Vive, WMR, Index)

Updated profiles:

Corrupted Hospital: Summoner Part 1 (added Oculus, Reverb G2)

PROZE (added Oculus, Reverb G2)

We wish you a happy new year 2022