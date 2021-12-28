 Skip to content

OceanCraft update for 28 December 2021

OceanCraft Fix

Bugfixes

  • Optimized water mug stream. It should now hit it´s intended target better (mouth, fire, plantspot)

  • Optimized build performance. Some players (especially on quest) experienced lag when building. Everything should now run smooth

  • Fixed problem when multigrabbing out of inventory

    • Wrong object spawns in hand when player has items in left and right hand
    • Mulitplication of objects
    • Removing wrong object from inventory when player has items in left and right hand
    • Teleporting when player increases amount with stick
    • Grabbing multiple items, when player grabbed item out of the chest and then placed it on the OceanCraft
Balancing Changes
  • Changed Raincloud/Pirate appear ratio to 1/1 (before 2/1)
  • Lowered crafting costs of objects needing metal and fabric
  • Changed fabric/metal loot drop ratio to 1/1 (before 2/1)
  • Highlighted loot drops in the ocean (baloons, tiny pirates)

Thank you to everyone, who reported the bugs into our bugtracker: https://github.com/FlodGamedev/OceanCraftBugtracker/issues

We always try our best to give you a high quality release, but some bugs still manage to sneak through our testing and we really appreciate your help in finding them!

