- End elevator speed increased in speedrun mode
- Fixed end cutscene not skippable in speedrun mode
- Fixed post-game first save
- Fixed level 4.1 not displaying the right title
- Fixed level 4.1 not displaying the right background in the menu
- Fixed level 4.F middle respawn countdown not resetting after destroying one side
- Added countdown respawn in level 4.2 in impossible difficulty
Evasilix update for 28 December 2021
Updates notes for v1.0.2.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update