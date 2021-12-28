 Skip to content

Evasilix update for 28 December 2021

Updates notes for v1.0.2.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • End elevator speed increased in speedrun mode
  • Fixed end cutscene not skippable in speedrun mode
  • Fixed post-game first save
  • Fixed level 4.1 not displaying the right title
  • Fixed level 4.1 not displaying the right background in the menu
  • Fixed level 4.F middle respawn countdown not resetting after destroying one side
  • Added countdown respawn in level 4.2 in impossible difficulty

Changed files in this update

Evasilix Content Depot 1552931
