Update 28. December 2021 - New Character System

Hi folks,

first of all let me say that you will NOT lose any character progress!

New character editor

I was very limited in terms of clothing and animations with the current two players models. So I decided to get that massive rock out my way and use a tool for character creation instead. This allows me to get equipment and animations way more easy!







It also brings some nice additions for us:

Morphing (Bodyheight, Weight, Muscles, Nose etc.)

Hair styles

Hair and Eye Color

Smaller adjustments

Characters have eye movement

Exisiting equipment got new styles and icons

Removed hats (will be replaced with new items soon)

Added resolution, quality and fullscreen settings

Notes

I also increased the game engines version to the lastet version so some shader issues could appear (please tell me if and where an issue occures).

Due to the changes some animation may look a bit weird. Right now I'm working in replacing some animations to match the new system.

Have fun creating your new character.