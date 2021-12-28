- Correction of the opening of some containers (lump of algae, empty card, New Year's set)
- Revision of the auction interface, now you can see the description of the purchased item
- Modification of the collectible cards interface - the collected collection is applied by clicking in the inventory, the appearance of the collectible card has been changed, the view of the detailed overview of the collectible card has been changed
- Correction of other interface errors
Fisher Online update for 28 December 2021
Update 68.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
