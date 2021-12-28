There may be some save compatibility issues in this version, which we are working on urgently. If you don't want to restart the game, you can go back to the previous version and continue playing

optimization and bugs



Optimized part of numerical experience Optimized some models of summoned beasts

3, complement the rest of the translation information text

Added some Christmas ornaments and exotic buildings, which can be explored from the station Fixed some performance bugs, now frame count is smoother

(At the same time, if you have a file reading error, can not enter the game, or the game crash BUG, please contact us as soon as possible)

PS: If the modifier is frequently used to change the data, the game may become stuck (the modifier bought on Taobao does not keep up with our version)

For the problem of numerical value or rhythm, we can feedback to the management, we will actively listen to and adopt

Celestitown Production team

