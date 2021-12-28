Reduced the difficulty / Improved the gameplay

Improved the overall experience by reducing :
- The number of enemies
- The number of spiders
- The enemies hit points, besides the last boss.
Eliminating the respawn of zombies in the sewers, once you've looted the gate key. So you now can travel freely to complete the quest
Eliminating the need to consume an apple to free up an inventory slot, for a new apple if you aren't full health
Improving the visibility of the breakables, for loots
The compass is now given at the lighthouse, no need to find it
Added more hints
