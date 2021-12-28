 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Sicko Island update for 28 December 2021

Reduced the difficulty / Improved the gameplay

Share · View all patches · Build 7947157 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved the overall experience by reducing :

  • The number of enemies
  • The number of spiders
  • The enemies hit points, besides the last boss.

Eliminating the respawn of zombies in the sewers, once you've looted the gate key. So you now can travel freely to complete the quest

Eliminating the need to consume an apple to free up an inventory slot, for a new apple if you aren't full health

Improving the visibility of the breakables, for loots

The compass is now given at the lighthouse, no need to find it

Added more hints

Changed files in this update

Sicko Island Content Depot 1633261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.