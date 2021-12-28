Reduced the difficulty / Improved the gameplay

Share · View all patches · Build 7947157 · Last edited 28 December 2021 – 09:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Improved the overall experience by reducing :

The number of enemies

The number of spiders

The enemies hit points, besides the last boss.

Eliminating the respawn of zombies in the sewers, once you've looted the gate key. So you now can travel freely to complete the quest

Eliminating the need to consume an apple to free up an inventory slot, for a new apple if you aren't full health

Improving the visibility of the breakables, for loots

The compass is now given at the lighthouse, no need to find it

Added more hints