Nefarium Beta update for 28 December 2021

Graphical Updates - Game Update - December 28, 2021

I've updated the look of almost every room and the town graphically. There is still a lot of room for improvement but it's good to get this out of the way now.

Old Town:

New Town:

Patch Notes

  • Updated most of the town and the dungeon assets graphically
  • Swift Strike's cooldown is now the same as basic attack speed and scales with attack speed
  • Swift Strike's cost has been lowered to 10 Corruption
  • Swift Strike is now available at level 1
  • Whirlwind's cost has been increased to 20 Corruption
  • Whirlwind is now available at level 3
  • Whirlwind's base damage has been increased by 1.5
  • Fixed a problem with upgrading flasks
  • Added a cat in town
  • Added shields to the game
  • Fixed Corrupted Spirit
  • Removed the free soul button
  • Removed the level up button

