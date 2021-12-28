Graphical Updates - Game Update - December 28, 2021

I've updated the look of almost every room and the town graphically. There is still a lot of room for improvement but it's good to get this out of the way now.
Old Town:
New Town:
Patch Notes
- Updated most of the town and the dungeon assets graphically
- Swift Strike's cooldown is now the same as basic attack speed and scales with attack speed
- Swift Strike's cost has been lowered to 10 Corruption
- Swift Strike is now available at level 1
- Whirlwind's cost has been increased to 20 Corruption
- Whirlwind is now available at level 3
- Whirlwind's base damage has been increased by 1.5
- Fixed a problem with upgrading flasks
- Added a cat in town
- Added shields to the game
- Fixed Corrupted Spirit
- Removed the free soul button
- Removed the level up button
Changed files in this update