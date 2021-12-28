YouTube

The official release is finally live! Thank you for your patience.

We have a lot to cover, so let's get started.

Every new game is now an individual save. You can have as many as you want!

When you complete a level, it automatically saves. If you die while doing that, you can restart the current level.

The main character is no longer limited by any tile. He can move in any direction and reveal multiple tiles at once. This also means that he can trigger multiple mines, so tread carefully.

Mouse input is now a key mechanic in the game. You can use it to place flags and throw stones. Also gather valuable resources.

We are introducing a new attribute - stamina. Its primary use currently is sprinting.

You can now sprint by pressing Left Shift by default. You can change this in the settings.

The sprint is a taxing operation. It requires a big chunk of stamina. Use it wisely!

Mines no longer trigger a skill check. Rather, they explode not once, but twice! We're excited to see how you react to this change.

There's a small chance a mine is faulty (doesn't explode).

The timer is now removed so you can enjoy the game fully without worrying about beating your best time. There's a new king now - gold.

Gold is essentially the new score system of the game. There are gold leaderboards based on difficulties. You earn gold by revealing tiles. If you reach the castle at the end of the level, you get gold by the number of revealed tiles. If you happen to die, don't worry, you can try the level again.

There are 3 difficulties - Easy, Medium and Hard. They are self-explanatory and you can find more information on how they differ in the game when you select one.

There are a couple of followers. The sheep companion is no longer constrained to a tile, like the character. They can no longer trigger mines but they can be hit by debris.

Sheep give a 10% bonus to the gold you can earn when entering a castle. The effect stacks. This means you can collect 3 sheep for example and get a 30% bonus gold!

There are new tiles that allow you to regain some lost health.

There are some hidden chests on the map. Try to find them all!

They give a random gold value based on the current level when opened.

A brand new UI

Dynamic water

A tutorial to give you a proper introduction to the game. You can disable/enable it at any time.

Adjustable controls

Micro annotations when you gain or lose gold, stone, flags, etc.

A total of 6 leaderboards. Check them out and try to become the best!

Steam Cloud is now live. You can play from any computer without losing progress!

New sounds and ambiance

Fully customizable controls in settings

A couple of new language localizations

There are a plethora of new achievements. You can check them out on the store page.

The previous achievements were discarded since they contained copyright information. We hope you can understand that and transition to the new achievements effortlessly.

We hope you have fun playing our game!

If you find any bugs or have feature requests, please contact us on Discord.

You can also leave a comment in discussions or leave a review.