- Fixed issue where ghost arm would sometimes not show.
- [META QUEST ONLY] Removed environment selection orbs from appearing when using passthrough.
- Damage indicator for when getting hit in head or body.
- Feedback board is also now updated to new board model.
- [ARROW MOD] Fixed issue where arrows weren't causing any damage.
- [ARROW MOD] New arrow model.
- [ARROW MOD] Added flash from point of origin when arrow is being shot.
- [ARROW MOD] Reset orientation and height of boxes.
- [ARROW MOD] Updated speed and shot interval time.
- [ARROW MOD] If arrow is still in the air after the game ends, it will disappear. So you don't get shot in the head in the menu!
Crazy Kung Fu update for 29 December 2021
Patch - 0.87.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
