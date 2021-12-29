 Skip to content

Crazy Kung Fu update for 29 December 2021

Patch - 0.87.15

Patch - 0.87.15

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue where ghost arm would sometimes not show.
  • [META QUEST ONLY] Removed environment selection orbs from appearing when using passthrough.
  • Damage indicator for when getting hit in head or body.
  • Feedback board is also now updated to new board model.
  • [ARROW MOD] Fixed issue where arrows weren't causing any damage.
  • [ARROW MOD] New arrow model.
  • [ARROW MOD] Added flash from point of origin when arrow is being shot.
  • [ARROW MOD] Reset orientation and height of boxes.
  • [ARROW MOD] Updated speed and shot interval time.
  • [ARROW MOD] If arrow is still in the air after the game ends, it will disappear. So you don't get shot in the head in the menu!

