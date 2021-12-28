Introducing Forests :))

All new features require a restart of your save ://

In the future, you will be able to play on older versions via steam properties but won't be able to play newer features, only your old saves.

Now to the new Update:

v0.3.0.14

NEW FEATURES:

When you harvest a tree, a sapling has a 100% chance of spawning around the area of the tree (which then takes 4 days to mature) - ATM there is only 2 stages of the tree (Fully grown and seedling)

Added the first stage of new saplings (2 of 5 now completed)

Added the time in the bottom left of the screen (24 hour time)

Can remove Saplings if you do not want them there (currently receive nothing for it)

Future features with Trees // Can see how old a tree is // Can see what stage the tree is // Can fertilise the trees to get more resources

CHANGES:

New Tree textures (Trees are also slightly bigger)

Changed Days in a season from 28 to 20

Changed Months to Seasons and count from 12 to 4

4 Seasons = 1 year

upcoming changes:

stages of trees ( 3 new stages)

Poll:

Thanks to everyone who voted on our discord poll

Chickens have won and will be being added in the future :)